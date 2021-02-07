MarineMax’s (HZO) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $46.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of MarineMax from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Truist upped their price target on shares of MarineMax from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Shares of HZO stock opened at $43.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $961.59 million, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.07. MarineMax has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $49.67.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.43. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that MarineMax will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MarineMax news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $440,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,556,148.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $200,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,920.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,183 shares of company stock valued at $3,656,232 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in MarineMax by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in MarineMax by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in MarineMax by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

