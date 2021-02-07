MarineMax’s (HZO) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $46.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.89% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of MarineMax from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Truist upped their price target on shares of MarineMax from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.
Shares of HZO stock opened at $43.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $961.59 million, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.07. MarineMax has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $49.67.
In other MarineMax news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $440,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,556,148.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $200,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,920.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,183 shares of company stock valued at $3,656,232 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in MarineMax by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in MarineMax by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in MarineMax by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.
MarineMax Company Profile
MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.
