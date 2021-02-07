Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.34

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.34 and traded as high as $38.52. Marcus & Millichap shares last traded at $38.22, with a volume of 64,528 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.61 and a 200 day moving average of $32.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $158.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.50 million. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Marcus & Millichap, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marcus & Millichap news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 17,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $600,039.00. Company insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,604,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,708,000 after purchasing an additional 970,453 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 10.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 107,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 9,869 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 8.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after acquiring an additional 15,234 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the third quarter valued at about $305,000. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

