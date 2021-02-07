Marathon Asset Management LLP Trims Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Marathon Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 560,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 21,001 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned about 0.11% of Baxter International worth $45,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the third quarter worth $195,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 6,819 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Baxter International by 4.5% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 59,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in Baxter International by 21.2% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 29,399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Baxter International by 3.6% during the third quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 62,124 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Baxter International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Baxter International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.31.

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $77.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a PE ratio of 43.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. Baxter International Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.10 and a 1 year high of $95.19.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

