Marathon Asset Management LLP Sells 544,270 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Marathon Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,274,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 544,270 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for about 1.9% of Marathon Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $135,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 16.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 285,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,433,000 after acquiring an additional 40,281 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.8% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 655,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,547,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.4% in the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,152,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,214,000 after acquiring an additional 57,573 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.9% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 137,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,549,000 after acquiring an additional 8,823 shares during the period. 60.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $40.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.25. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.57 and a fifty-two week high of $45.61. The company has a market cap of $61.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,115.32 and a beta of 1.27.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.31). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

BAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.88.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

