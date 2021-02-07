Marathon Asset Management LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Marathon Asset Management LLP cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,076,019 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 151,631 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for 3.7% of Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned 0.14% of Oracle worth $263,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 70.3% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,540 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $280,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 318,480 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $19,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle stock opened at $63.60 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $66.20. The stock has a market cap of $187.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.16.

In related news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

