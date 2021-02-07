Marathon Asset Management LLP Lowers Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Marathon Asset Management LLP cut its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,533,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 66,777 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $51,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter worth about $29,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 257.9% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 53,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 38,547 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 131,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.4% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 140,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

NYSE WY opened at $34.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.98. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.90 and a beta of 1.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

In related news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $770,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.