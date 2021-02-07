Marathon Asset Management LLP Has $85.50 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Marathon Asset Management LLP decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 507,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 82,797 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 1.2% of Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.06% of United Parcel Service worth $85,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 231.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 26,237 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth about $267,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $164.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.95.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

