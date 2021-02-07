Marathon Asset Management LLP Has $69.81 Million Stock Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,460 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Markel were worth $69,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Markel by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Markel by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,179,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Markel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Markel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Markel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,099.51 on Friday. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $710.52 and a 1-year high of $1,347.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,008.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,015.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 0.67.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MKL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,033.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,121.60.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

