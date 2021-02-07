MAPS (MAPS) Trading 6.1% Lower Over Last 24 Hours

MAPS (CURRENCY:MAPS) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Over the last seven days, MAPS has traded flat against the US dollar. MAPS has a market cap of $32.25 million and $645,593.00 worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAPS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001355 BTC on popular exchanges.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000200 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000105 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00014458 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About MAPS

MAPS is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. MAPS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,463,518 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maps.me is an offline mapping application. Over the last nine years, Maps.me has been trusted by 140M users, with over 60M people using Maps.me last year to navigate across 195 countries. This trusted travel companion provides turn-by-turn routing, travel guides, and detailed mapping. The Maps.me application is driven by the MAPS token holders. Each token represents one vote and the token holders will vote on binding governance initiatives related to Maps.me. The MAPS token consists of key DeFi components and is built on the Serum DEX and Solana blockchain. Solana blockchain uses Proof of History as it's proof type. Proof of history is a sequence of computation that can provide a way to cryptographically verify passage of time between two events. It uses a cryptographically secure function written so that output cannot be predicted from the input, and must be completely executed to generate the output.The function is run in a sequence on a single core, its previous output as the current input, periodically recording the current output, and how many times its been called. The output can then be re-computed and verified by external computers in parallel by checking each sequence segment on a separate core. “

Buying and Selling MAPS

MAPS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAPS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

