MAP Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $9.87 Million (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. In the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded 17.3% higher against the dollar. MAP Protocol has a market capitalization of $9.87 million and approximately $433,356.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAP Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0310 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00052853 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.40 or 0.00189361 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00064036 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00078283 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.57 or 0.00227988 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00046912 BTC.

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol was first traded on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 tokens. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal . The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io

Buying and Selling MAP Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAP Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAP Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

