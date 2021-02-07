Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) (TSE:MEQ) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $72.48

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) (TSE:MEQ)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $72.48 and traded as high as $78.33. Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) shares last traded at $77.00, with a volume of 716 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MEQ shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) from C$91.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) upped their target price on shares of Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Laurentian upped their target price on shares of Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$78.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$72.48. The firm has a market cap of C$719.95 million and a P/E ratio of 10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.03, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) (TSE:MEQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported C$5.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.54 by C$3.63. The company had revenue of C$38.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$41.45 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mainstreet Equity Corp. will post 4.2600002 earnings per share for the current year.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) Company Profile (TSE:MEQ)

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

