MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) Position Raised by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 1.73% of MainStreet Bancshares worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 53.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 46,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 12.0% in the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 688,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,431,000 after buying an additional 73,591 shares in the last quarter. 53.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MNSB opened at $18.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.50 million, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.48. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.16.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.39. MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 17.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MainStreet Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations primarily in Northern Virginia and the greater Washington, the District of Columbia metropolitan area.

