Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Given New $85.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MGA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magna International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Magna International from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $61.50 target price on shares of Magna International in a report on Thursday, December 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Magna International from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Magna International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.59.

Magna International stock opened at $76.47 on Thursday. Magna International has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $77.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.02, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.60. Magna International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magna International in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Magna International in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magna International in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Westwood Management Corp IL acquired a new position in Magna International in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Magna International in the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

