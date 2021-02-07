Macquarie Raises PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $300.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target raised by Macquarie from $262.00 to $300.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $229.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $282.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of PayPal from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $259.88.

Shares of PYPL opened at $269.44 on Thursday. PayPal has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $274.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $240.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.55. The stock has a market cap of $315.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.68, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,109 shares of company stock valued at $10,744,659. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. NTV Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Bell Bank acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

