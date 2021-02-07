Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 267.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,010 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 13,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MIC stock opened at $30.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.54. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $45.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The conglomerate reported ($10.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($10.41). The business had revenue of $202.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.50 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 67.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $11.00 per share. This is a boost from Macquarie Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 11th. Macquarie Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Macquarie Infrastructure from $38.00 to $43.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist raised their price objective on Macquarie Infrastructure from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised Macquarie Infrastructure from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Macquarie Infrastructure to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.13.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments.

