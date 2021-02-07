M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Invests $3.79 Million in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 27,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,786,000. The Procter & Gamble comprises 2.1% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $678,000. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 439.8% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 68,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,520,000 after buying an additional 55,745 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $798,000. Callan Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 12,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $42,094,714.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 34,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,831,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,815,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 875,123 shares of company stock worth $116,314,326 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $129.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $319.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.15 and its 200 day moving average is $137.07. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

