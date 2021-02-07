M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $56.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “M/I Homes is one of nation’s leading builders of single family homes. M/I Homes have established an exemplary reputation based on a strong commitment to superior customer service, innovative design, quality construction and premium locations. M/I Homes serve a broad segment of the housing market including first-time, move-up, luxury and empty nester buyers. M/I Homes design, market, construct and sell single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, moveup, empty-nester and luxury buyers. The company have homebuilding operations in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Tampa, Orlando and Palm Beach County, Florida; Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina; Virginia and Maryland. “

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of M/I Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:MHO opened at $52.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.90. M/I Homes has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $55.50. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $906.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.99 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that M/I Homes will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in M/I Homes by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 200,190 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in M/I Homes by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in M/I Homes by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in M/I Homes by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 34,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in M/I Homes by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

