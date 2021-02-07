M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.80.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDC. Bank of America lowered M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zelman & Associates downgraded M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

In related news, CAO Staci M. Woolsey sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $63,287.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,220.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDC. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in M.D.C. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in M.D.C. in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in M.D.C. in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in M.D.C. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in M.D.C. by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

MDC traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.85. The stock had a trading volume of 735,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,303. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. M.D.C. has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $59.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.26.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that M.D.C. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3429 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.