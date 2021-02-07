Lufax (NYSE:LU) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lufax (NYSE:LU) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lufax Holding Ltd is a technology-empowered personal financial services platform principally in China. Lufax Holding Ltd is based in Shanghai, China. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LU. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a sector weight rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a hold rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.50.

LU stock opened at $17.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.85. Lufax has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $20.17.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lufax will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Lufax in the 4th quarter worth $372,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Lufax in the 4th quarter worth about $881,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lufax in the 4th quarter worth about $1,044,000. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lufax in the 4th quarter worth about $1,065,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lufax in the 4th quarter worth about $1,313,000.

Lufax Holding Ltd is a leading technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. Lufax Holding Ltd primarily utilizes its customer-centric product offerings and offline-to-online channels to provide retail credit facilitation services to small business owners and salaried workers in China as well as tailor-made wealth management solutions to China's rapidly growing middle class.

