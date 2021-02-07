Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Position Cut by Ironvine Capital Partners LLC

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,172 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 23,555 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 3.9% of Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $31,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.82.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $175.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.57. The stock has a market cap of $128.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.