L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on LRLCY shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of L’Oréal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Shares of LRLCY stock traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.76. 75,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,328. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.01, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.53. L’Oréal has a one year low of $43.46 and a one year high of $77.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.62.

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

