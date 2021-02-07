Loop Capital Raises Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $174.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price objective increased by Loop Capital from $148.00 to $174.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ALB. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Argus upped their price target on Albemarle from $98.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Albemarle from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Albemarle from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.46.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $157.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.94. Albemarle has a one year low of $48.89 and a one year high of $188.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $746.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.75 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total transaction of $20,796,432.06. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 14,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total value of $1,726,709.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,737,249.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Albemarle during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 86.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

