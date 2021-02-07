Loop Capital Increases New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target to $70.00

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.47% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of New Relic from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of New Relic in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. New Relic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.76.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR opened at $67.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.47 and a beta of 1.01. New Relic has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $81.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.58. New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 26.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that New Relic will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $2,087,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Henshall acquired 4,750 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.74 per share, with a total value of $260,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,015. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 686 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 188.7% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

