London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Receives Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LNSTY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday. Barclays began coverage on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. London Stock Exchange Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of LNSTY opened at $32.97 on Friday. London Stock Exchange Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.46 and a fifty-two week high of $33.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.29.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services Â- LCH, Post Trade Services Â- CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other.

