London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Receives Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LNSTY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday. Barclays began coverage on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. London Stock Exchange Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of LNSTY opened at $32.97 on Friday. London Stock Exchange Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.46 and a fifty-two week high of $33.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.29.

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services Â- LCH, Post Trade Services Â- CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other.

