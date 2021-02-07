LocalCoinSwap Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7,435.00 (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. Over the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. LocalCoinSwap has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $7,435.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0266 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004113 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00097143 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003085 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LocalCoinSwap (CRYPTO:LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 71,002,447 coins and its circulating supply is 51,789,670 coins. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

