Lobstex One Day Trading Volume Tops $67,575.00 (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 6th. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $67,575.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0666 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lobstex has traded up 14.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lobstex alerts:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 50.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex (LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 21,257,064 coins and its circulating supply is 21,257,052 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lobstex Coin Trading

Lobstex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.