LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.57.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LKQ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LKQ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

In other LKQ news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $2,606,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,495,776.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of LKQ by 271.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,161,525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,209,000 after buying an additional 848,441 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $454,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in LKQ by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 450,560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,494,000 after purchasing an additional 54,699 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in LKQ by 727.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.91. The company had a trading volume of 665,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. LKQ has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $40.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.31.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

