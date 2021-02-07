LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.57.
A number of equities analysts have commented on LKQ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LKQ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.
In other LKQ news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $2,606,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,495,776.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
LKQ stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.91. The company had a trading volume of 665,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. LKQ has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $40.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.31.
About LKQ
LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.
