Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Price Target Increased to $450.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its price objective raised by Craig Hallum from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lithia Motors from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $302.42.

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $369.25 on Thursday. Lithia Motors has a 12-month low of $55.74 and a 12-month high of $372.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.41. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lithia Motors will post 17.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

In related news, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 12,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.28, for a total value of $3,709,112.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,465,788.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 10,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.75, for a total value of $2,974,657.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,711,499.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,512 shares of company stock valued at $8,271,905 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAD. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

