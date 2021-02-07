Lisk Price Tops $1.53 on Exchanges (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. Lisk has a total market cap of $194.48 million and $20.44 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for about $1.53 or 0.00003990 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00021264 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00011140 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003743 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 143,143,927 coins and its circulating supply is 127,208,689 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lisk’s official website is lisk.io . The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

Lisk can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

