Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Barrington Research

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) had its price objective hoisted by Barrington Research from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liquidity Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 12th.

LQDT opened at $17.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.87. Liquidity Services has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $22.13. The company has a market capitalization of $574.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.00 and a beta of 1.20.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%. On average, research analysts expect that Liquidity Services will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Liquidity Services by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,065,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,686,000 after acquiring an additional 127,930 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 572,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 170,587 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 289,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 214,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 88,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 6.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 10,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.43% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

