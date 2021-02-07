Lionheart Acquisition Co. II’s (OTCMKTS:LCAPU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on February 10th

Lionheart Acquisition Co. II’s (OTCMKTS:LCAPU) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, February 10th. Lionheart Acquisition Co. II had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on August 14th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LCAPU opened at $11.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.70. Lionheart Acquisition Co. II has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $11.37.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the 3rd quarter worth $199,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the 3rd quarter worth $349,000. III Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the 3rd quarter worth $747,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the 3rd quarter worth $996,000.

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its efforts in businesses that apply digital technologies and technology-enhanced services and solutions to the identification, design, development, construction, operation, financing, management, and disposition of real estate properties.

