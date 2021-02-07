Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Given New $59.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LNC. Barclays started coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Lincoln National from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln National from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.67.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $51.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.53. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $61.96.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Leon E. Roday sold 5,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $304,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 110,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $5,623,606.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,489 shares in the company, valued at $14,596,614.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,015 shares of company stock worth $7,781,116 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prana Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,701,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Lincoln National by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 64,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 24,836 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Lincoln National by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Lincoln National by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Lincoln National by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

