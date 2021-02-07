Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Price Target Raised to C$110.00

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 18.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LSPD. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$80.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$60.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$56.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$74.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$88.07.

TSE:LSPD opened at C$92.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$87.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$58.15. Lightspeed POS has a 52 week low of C$10.50 and a 52 week high of C$104.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market cap of C$10.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.44.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

