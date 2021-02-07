Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.69 Million

Equities research analysts expect Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) to announce $61.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Lightspeed POS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $72.13 million and the lowest is $54.00 million. Lightspeed POS reported sales of $36.27 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 70.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will report full-year sales of $197.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $187.50 million to $211.08 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $326.42 million, with estimates ranging from $275.00 million to $363.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lightspeed POS.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $45.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.89 million.

LSPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research cut shares of Lightspeed POS to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lightspeed POS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.90.

Shares of NYSE LSPD traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.49. The company had a trading volume of 546,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,101. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.30. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion and a PE ratio of -89.49. Lightspeed POS has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $81.97.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

