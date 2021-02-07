Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Shares Sold by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC reduced its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 63.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,477 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Liberty Global by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 6.1% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 7.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 3.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 57,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Liberty Global news, Director John C. Malone sold 155,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $3,455,814.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,820,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,356,944.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 37,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $844,278.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 190,955 shares in the company, valued at $4,256,386.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,801 shares of company stock valued at $4,933,534. Company insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global stock opened at $24.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.81 and a 200-day moving average of $22.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.34. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $26.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.96). The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 17.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%. On average, research analysts expect that Liberty Global plc will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on LBTYA shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $25.70 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.91.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

