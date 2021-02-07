Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $179.25.

LBRDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

NASDAQ LBRDA traded down $1.07 on Tuesday, reaching $146.63. 76,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a current ratio of 24.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.19. The company has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.21 and a beta of 1.08. Liberty Broadband has a 12 month low of $80.14 and a 12 month high of $162.26.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $4.22 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 145,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.45, for a total transaction of $23,290,922.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,311,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,860,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBRDA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 15,784.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,732,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after buying an additional 1,721,262 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 5,135.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 198,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,165,000 after purchasing an additional 194,821 shares during the last quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 456,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,729,000 after purchasing an additional 160,275 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,676,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,043,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,543,000 after purchasing an additional 78,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

