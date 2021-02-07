LGL Systems Acquisition (OTCMKTS:DFNSU) Trading Up 2.5%

LGL Systems Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFNSU) traded up 2.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.50 and last traded at $12.50. 1,042 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 113,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.20.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.68.

LGL Systems Acquisition Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DFNSU)

LGL Systems Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search on companies in the aerospace, defense, and communications industries.

