LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $810.76 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) will post $810.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $747.52 million and the highest is $874.00 million. LGI Homes reported sales of $605.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full-year sales of $2.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.34 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LGI Homes.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

LGIH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on LGI Homes from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LGI Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.86.

NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $116.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 12.91. LGI Homes has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $132.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.45.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGIH. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 85.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Third Security LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of March 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, and West Virginia.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LGI Homes (LGIH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.