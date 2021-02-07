Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 9th

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the blue-jean maker on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th.

Levi Strauss & Co. has a dividend payout ratio of 15.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Levi Strauss & Co. to earn $0.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.

NYSE:LEVI opened at $19.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.51. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.29, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.96. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $22.64.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 16,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $318,437.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,075.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 125,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total value of $2,088,398.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,398.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,618,801 shares of company stock valued at $30,629,481. Insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LEVI. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

