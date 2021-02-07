LEOcoin Price Tops $0.0462 on Major Exchanges (LC4)

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LC4) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. LEOcoin has a market cap of $69,386.94 and approximately $344.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LEOcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0462 or 0.00000431 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LEOcoin has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,433.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,613.82 or 0.04199001 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.91 or 0.00392659 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.85 or 0.01160068 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.89 or 0.00470661 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.90 or 0.00392623 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003605 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.22 or 0.00237335 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00021178 BTC.

LEOcoin Token Profile

LC4 is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,501,964 tokens. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LEOcoin’s official website is www.lc4foundation.org

Buying and Selling LEOcoin

LEOcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using U.S. dollars.

