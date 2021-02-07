Leggett & Platt (LEG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $43.02 on Friday. Leggett & Platt has a twelve month low of $22.03 and a twelve month high of $47.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42.

In other news, SVP Scott S. Douglas sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $393,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,600.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LEG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

