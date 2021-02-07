Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “LEGAL & GENERAL is a leading UK risk, savings and investment group. Legal & General today provides life assurance and other financial protection products, annuities and long-term savings products including ISA’s and pensions. With over £250 billion in funds under management, it is also the largest investor for UK pension funds. Legal & General has over 5.5 million UK customers. Their products are sold through over thirty bank and building society relationships, through Independent Financial Advisers and also directly to customers. Legal & General Assurance Society Limited, their principal operating company, is one of Europe’s top rated life companies for financial strength, with an AA+ rating from Standard & Poor’s and Aa1 from Moody’s. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LGGNY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Friday, January 29th. HSBC upgraded Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Legal & General Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of LGGNY opened at $17.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.20. Legal & General Group has a one year low of $7.94 and a one year high of $20.99. The stock has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.82.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; lifetime mortgages; and lifetime care plans.

