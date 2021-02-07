Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,774,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,382,536,000 after acquiring an additional 646,460 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its stake in Deere & Company by 238.9% during the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 606,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,314,000 after acquiring an additional 427,694 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $85,861,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Deere & Company by 21.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,046,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,585,000 after acquiring an additional 362,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $73,745,000. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Argus boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $220.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Vertical Research started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

Deere & Company stock opened at $309.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $286.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $97.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $106.14 and a twelve month high of $313.02.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.98%.

In other news, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $7,156,554.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,410,568.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $4,224,891.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,920 shares in the company, valued at $10,380,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,468 shares of company stock valued at $31,836,175. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

