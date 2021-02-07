Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $229,000 Investment in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,360 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $2,232,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $9,248,000. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 184,138 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $12,574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 189,801 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $12,961,000 after acquiring an additional 5,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies stock opened at $68.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $70.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.62. The firm has a market cap of $82.04 billion, a PE ratio of 113.89, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TJX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Loop Capital upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.31.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,548.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,514,401.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

