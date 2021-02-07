LCI Industries (LCII) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect LCI Industries to post earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:LCII opened at $143.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.99. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $55.29 and a 52-week high of $147.84.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

In other news, insider Jamie Schnur sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.41, for a total value of $110,457.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,810 shares in the company, valued at $2,583,422.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Lippert sold 5,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total value of $851,992.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 253,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,699,921.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,847 shares of company stock worth $3,560,575 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LCI Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.71.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.