Laurence Fink Sells 27,400 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) CEO Laurence Fink sold 27,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.77, for a total transaction of $19,968,298.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Laurence Fink also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 26th, Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of BlackRock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total transaction of $2,046,716.00.
BLK opened at $726.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $788.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $724.92 and a 200-day moving average of $643.24.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.93%.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $709.08.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.
About BlackRock
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
