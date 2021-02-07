Laurence Fink Sells 27,400 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) CEO Laurence Fink sold 27,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.77, for a total transaction of $19,968,298.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Laurence Fink also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 26th, Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of BlackRock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total transaction of $2,046,716.00.

BLK opened at $726.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $788.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $724.92 and a 200-day moving average of $643.24.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $709.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

