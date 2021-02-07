Larry N. Feinberg Sells 59,115 Shares of Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Stock

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) insider Larry N. Feinberg sold 59,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $112,318.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of MOTS stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.04. Motus GI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $2.30.

Get Motus GI alerts:

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million. Motus GI had a negative net margin of 12,916.77% and a negative return on equity of 151.69%. On average, research analysts expect that Motus GI Holdings, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MOTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Motus GI from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motus GI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Motus GI from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.17.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

See Also: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Motus GI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motus GI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.