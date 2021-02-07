Largo Resources (OTCMKTS:LGORF) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Largo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LGORF)’s share price dropped 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.41 and last traded at $1.43. Approximately 1,064,087 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 1,077,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

A number of analysts recently commented on LGORF shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Largo Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Largo Resources from $2.20 to $1.80 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Largo Resources from $1.80 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

Get Largo Resources alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average of $0.92.

Largo Resources Ltd., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mining and exploration properties in Brazil and Canada. It primarily explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds 99.94% interest in the MaracÃ¡s Menchen mine covering an area of 17,690 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Largo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.