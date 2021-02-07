LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (FRA:LXS) Stock Price Down 0.8%

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (FRA:LXS) fell 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €62.10 ($73.06) and last traded at €62.66 ($73.72). 242,315 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €63.14 ($74.28).

Several brokerages have commented on LXS. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €63.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €53.86.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

