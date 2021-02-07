Lambda Price Tops $0.0203 on Major Exchanges (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. During the last week, Lambda has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lambda has a total market cap of $26.61 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lambda coin can currently be purchased for $0.0203 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lambda alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00063875 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $453.63 or 0.01165312 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,502.14 or 0.06427723 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00052531 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005964 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00017464 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00023236 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00033692 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

About Lambda

Lambda is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,307,824,624 coins. Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Buying and Selling Lambda

Lambda can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lambda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lambda and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.